Seyfarth Into the Breach · Episode 22: Mio: A New Way to Underwrite RWI
Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.
With an emphasis on technology and efficiency, io.insure recently launched Mio, a new global RWI underwriting platform for SME deals. In this episode, Bryan and Gena are joined by David Rogers, the co-founder of io.insure, for a discussion about this innovative approach to underwriting RWI.
Topics reviewed include:
- How Mio uses technology to offer a streamlined RWI underwriting process for up to $100 million dollar deals
- How Mio can still provide a more "traditional" underwriting process for insureds that prefer this approach
- Using the platform for real estate deals through its Rio product
- The reaction from insureds and brokers since the launch
- What David would do if he won Powerball
