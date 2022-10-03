In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, individuals and families in Florida and potentially other states in its path may be eligible for federal assistance if they live, own a business, or work in the federally-declared disaster area. Insurance will also play a vital role in recovering real property, personal property, and business interests. This checklist should act as a preliminary guide to help you organize during the initial phases of recovery.

FEMA

FEMA's Individuals and Households Program (IHP) can help safely house hurricane victims and cover necessary expenses and serious needs following a disaster. This can include temporary housing; repair of structural damage and home components and semi-permanent and permanent home construction; repair, replacement, and cleaning of personal property; and coverage for medical, dental, and funeral expenses.

FEMA Checklist

Register with FEMA online at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). Document all extraordinary expenses you would not have incurred but for the disaster. Keep all receipts associated with these expenses.

Follow FEMA instructions.

INSURANCE

Any homeowner, renter, or auto insurance you possess will be primary to recovery from FEMA or other federal assistance.

Insurance Checklist

Call your insurance agent immediately to start the claim process. Don't wait to assess the damage. If you have excess insurance or umbrella coverage, then be sure to ask your agent to notify your excess carrier.

Separate the damaged and undamaged things in your home right away. If possible, do not destroy the damaged items until your claims adjuster has had an opportunity to inspect them.

Take close-up photographs of damaged rooms, furnishings, personal property (including automobiles), etc., especially for those damaged items you cannot retain until your claims adjuster inspects.

Prepare an inventory of the damaged contents in your home.

Record serial and model numbers of appliances and household equipment.

If you have prior pictures of your home, gather those to document your losses. Remember, relatives and friends may have taken photos of holidays, birthdays, etc., in your home.

Save receipts for things like lodging that will document your living expenses while you were out of your home.

Save receipts from repair, replacement, or clean-up costs. Also, include receipts for rented equipment and contract labor.

SBA LOAN PROGRAM

For uninsured, non-reimbursable losses, the Small Business Administration provides long-term, low-interest loans to individuals for personal property (up to $40,000) and real property (up to $200,000).

The types of loans available and links to apply can be found on the SBA website. These loans include:

Home and Personal Property Loans

Business Physical Disaster Loans

Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL)

Military Reservist Economic Injury Loans

If you have damage to your home, business, or personal property, do not wait to settle your insurance claims before you fill out the form. FEMA and other federal programs may use the information you provide when making decisions regarding aid. Also, the SBA may disperse funds more quickly than your insurance company.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.