On August 11, 2022, the Climate and Resiliency (EX) Task Force ("C&R Task Force") and the Special (EX) Committee on Race and Insurance ("R&I Committee") met at the Summer 2022 National Meeting of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners ("NAIC"). While the C&R Task Force and R&I Committee did not announce any major new developments or expose any substantive items for review or comment, they reported on the progress of several important initiatives that they have been overseeing over the past few years.

For further information on the C&R Task Force's initiatives, read our legal update here.

For further information on the R&I Committee's initiatives, read our legal update here.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.