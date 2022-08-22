On August 11, 2022, the Special (EX) Committee on Race and Insurance ("R&I Committee") met at the Summer 2022 National Meeting of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners ("NAIC"). While the R&I Committee did not announce any major new developments or expose any substantive items for review or comment, it reported on the progress of several important initiatives that it has been overseeing over the past few years.

The R&I Committee's Workstream Five, which is charged with examining and determining which practices or barriers exist that potentially disadvantage people of color and/or historically underrepresented groups in the health insurance line of business, provided a robust report, noting that in December 2021 it had adopted a Principles for Data Collection document. Workstream Five is preparing a guide for state insurance regulators that will compile information about such barriers and present potential tools and strategies for state insurance regulators to address these barriers. In connection with that project, Workstream Five is particularly focusing on 1) benefit design, including examining provider network design and benefit structures, and 2) consumer empowerment and engagement. Two of four planned public meetings for 2022 have been held on these topics, with the remaining meetings planned to occur before the end of the year.

In addition, the R&I Committee heard about diversity, equity and inclusion efforts being undertaken by specific state insurance regulators, including the District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking.



