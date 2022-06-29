ARTICLE

United States: Batten Down The Hatches: Issues To Consider With Florida's 2022 Storm Season Upon Us (Podcast)

This podcast with Butler attorneys David Maldoff and Wiley Hodges will touch on and discuss issues to consider when storm-related claims are reported. The podcast will further discuss how ensuing loss provisions in policies can affect how a claim should be examined, as well as address Florida's current 25% re-roofing rule and how the new laws passed this year will alter the current law and the potential effects moving forward.

