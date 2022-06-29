This podcast with Butler attorneys David Maldoff and Wiley Hodges will touch on and discuss issues to consider when storm-related claims are reported. The podcast will further discuss how ensuing loss provisions in policies can affect how a claim should be examined, as well as address Florida's current 25% re-roofing rule and how the new laws passed this year will alter the current law and the potential effects moving forward.
