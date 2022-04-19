Yesterday, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a succinct but well-reasoned decision that there was no coverage for a Las Vegas Hotel & Casino's COVID-19-related business interruption loss under the coverage provided by an "all risks" insurance policy. See Circus Circus LV, LP v. AIG Specialty Ins. Co., No. 21-15367 (9th Cir. Apr. 15, 2022).

Even though Nevada law governed the analysis, the court's written opinion leaned heavily on appellate authorities that applied California law (in particular, the California Court of Appeal's Inns-by-the-Sea decision and the Ninth Circuit's Mudpie decision). The Circus Circus court followed the Inns-by-the-Sea causation analysis in holding that, despite Circus Circus' allegation that the coronavirus was present on its premises, it failed to identify any direct physical damage to its property caused by the virus which led to the Casino's closure. "Rather," the court observed, "the allegations surrounding Circus Circus's closure are based on the local Stay at Home Orders." Citing Mudpie, the court also held that Circus Circus failed to allege it suffered a direct physical loss of its property, reasoning the loss must be due to a "distinct demonstrable, physical alteration of the property."

The Circus Circus decision adds to the line of appellate authorities that have adhered to the same reasoning articulated in the initial COVID-19 appellate decisions that came down last year. In the cases that are still currently pending, the odds certainly seem to favor the carriers.

