David Brisco joined Coterie Insurance Company on the latest episode of their podcast "And I Quote." David discussed the importance of building relationships with insurance carriers, professionals, and insureds in the fast-paced environment of subrogation. David emphasized that it is important not to lose sight of the fact that there is a real person behind each claim.

To listen to the full podcast, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.