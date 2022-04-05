PropertyCasualty360

In a new article, Partner Julie Nevins and Special Council Lisa Pach explain how the procedures and standards used for property claims litigation in Florida has led to high rates for homeowners insurance in the Sunshine State.

"The Florida homeowners insurance market is financially stressed," Julie and Lisa write in PropertyCasualty360. "Florida domestic property insurers have reported losses for several years, and surplus decline is outpacing premium growth. As a result, Florida's homeowners face year-over-year soaring premiums and fewer choices."

