How Current Litigation Procedures Drive Up Florida's Homeowners Insurance Rates
05 April 2022
Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP
In a new article, Partner Julie Nevins and Special Council Lisa Pach explain how the procedures and
standards used for property claims litigation in Florida has led to
high rates for homeowners insurance in the Sunshine State.
"The Florida homeowners insurance market is financially
stressed," Julie and Lisa write
in PropertyCasualty360. "Florida domestic
property insurers have reported losses for several years, and
surplus decline is outpacing premium growth. As a result,
Florida's homeowners face year-over-year soaring premiums and
fewer choices."
Click here to read more.
