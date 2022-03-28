Late last week, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled there was no coverage for the policyholder's COVID-19-related business interruption loss under the coverage provided by a commercial property policy. See Levy Ad Group, Inc. v. Federal Ins. Co. et al., No. 21-15413 (9th Cir. Mar. 17 2022, applying Nevada law). In reaching its decision that the insured's economic losses did not constitute "direct physical loss or damage," the Levy court simply stated it agreed with "the numerous published decisions interpreting nearly identical policy language . . . and unanimously concluding coverage does not exist."

Levy represents the first appellate authority applying Nevada law ruling to these issues in the COVID-19 context, and we are confident it will not be the last to come down in favor of the insurers. Earlier this month, the Ninth Circuit heard oral arguments in Circus Circus LV, LP v. AIG Specialty Insurance Co., another COVID-19 business interruption case that originates in the Silver State. With Levy now decided, it seems unlikely that Circus Circus will break ranks for the "numerous published decisions" in the insurers' favor.

