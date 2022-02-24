self Seyfarth Into the Breach · 17: RWI in 2022: What Lies Ahead in the New Year

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

2021 was a historical year for RWI. Carriers and brokers placed more RWI policies than ever before. Premiums rose, reflecting the available supply and demand for the product. Multiple new carriers jumped into the North American market. But after an incredible 2021, what lies ahead in 2022 is an open question. Can RWI continue its winning streak, or do more ominous days lie ahead? To answer this question and many more, Bryan and Gena are joined by Aartie Manansingh, Managing Director at Willis Towers Watson. Topics discussed included:

Recap of the 2021 year and analysis of the opening moments of 2022

Whether premiums are likely to remain elevated in 2022

The prospect of more insurance carriers entering the North American market

How existing insurance carriers are challenged by human capital deficiencies

The most likely "hot areasfor RWI in 2022

