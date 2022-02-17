While New Orleans, fortified by $14.5 billion worth of flood control investment in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, avoided the worst from Hurricane Ida, the storm ravaged much of southeastern Louisiana. Initial estimates placed insured damage in the neighborhood of $15-25 billion. As the storm moved on, tornadoes and record-breaking rainfall across parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York killed at least 24 people and caused extensive flooding. And hurricane season is far from over.

This program will equip attendees to maximize insurance recoveries by:

Developing a pre-storm preparedness plan, including mitigation efforts, assembly of a claims team, and insurance coverage review; Moving quickly to protect property from further damage, performing all emergency repairs, and documenting all losses in detail; Preparing and presenting well-supported property damage claims; Recognizing and including business interruption losses and extra expense outlays; Highlighting policy interpretation issues that affect the scope of available coverage; and Outlining strategies for pursuing claims and incentivizing the insurance company to resolve them with due speed.

Speakers:

Finley T. Harckham

Shareholder

Anderson Kill

Rhonda D. Orin

Managing Partner

(Washington D.C.)

Anderson Kill

Dennis J. Artese

Shareholder

Anderson Kill

Ronald J. Papa

SPPA

National Fire Adjustment Co., Inc.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.