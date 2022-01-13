The law governing bad faith actions in Florida insurance disputes "benefits lawyers at the expense of consumers," Stroock partner Julie Nevins tells Insurance Journal. Julie's comment follows a tightly contested suit over whether an insurance company intentionally addressed a check to multiple parties in an effort to delay paying out the check.

Originally published by Insurance Journal

