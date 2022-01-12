The American Land Title Association published an article on December 21, 2021 written by Michael R. O'Donnell, Michael P. Crowley and Kevin Hakansson in its Title News Online publication. The article, "When an Easement Holder Ran So Far Away from the Easement's Purpose, It Lost the Easement," provided a review of a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in a suit alleging that an ordinance triggered the easement's abandonment clause. You may read the article here.

