Price Collins (Partner-Dallas, TX) and John I. Goodwin (Of Counsel-Dallas, TX) authored "2021 Insurance Law" for the November 10, 2021, edition of 2021 SMU Annual Texas Survey, a survey of significant developments in Texas law in 2020. The authors discuss significant opinions issued by Texas federal and state courts regarding different areas of insurance coverage law, including three decisions from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas finding no insurance coverage for COVID-19 business interruption claims. Price and John also examine a Texas Supreme Court decision that recognized a key exception to a well-established rule stating extrinsic evidence cannot be used to determine an insurer's duty to defend. Lastly, they address a decision involving punitive damages in gross negligence cases of intoxicated driving.

Originally published by 2021 SMU Annual Texas Survey

