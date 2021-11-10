Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

Perhaps no innovation better exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit of transactional risk insurance than the development and growth of tax insurance. This niche product allows the insured to protect against known tax risks in a variety of areas -- S corp status, energy credits, REITs, permanent establishment, estate tax, and independent contractor misclassification, to name a few. What's more, tax insurance can be utilized in both the deal context as well as a stand-alone product for individual taxpayers. To better understand how to effectively use tax insurance and the current state of the tax insurance market, Bryan and Gena are joined by Michael Saitta, Tax Underwriting Counsel at Liberty Global Transaction Solutions, to discuss:

How tax insurance is similar to and different from traditional representations and warranties insurance

The type of risks that tax insurance can -- and cannot -- protect against

The present state of the tax insurance market

The tax insurance underwriting process

How tax insurance is priced and other key insurance policy elements such as policy limits and retentions

