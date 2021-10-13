Paul White (Partner-Los Angeles, CA) and Siobhán Breen (Associate-New York, NY) authored "Rulings Affirm No Coverage for COVID-19-Related Business Interruption Claims" for the October 6, 2021, edition of the Daily Journal. With more than 2,030 insurance coverage action disputes filed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, courts have most often granted full dismissals with prejudice in federal and state courts. Paul and Siobhán examine three recent Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rulings that fall in line with this trend and hold that income and lost expenses incurred due to COVID-19-related business closures do not fall within the property policies that provide coverage for "direct physical loss or damage" to property.

Read the article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.