Partners Stratton Horres (Dallas, TX) and Karen L. Bashor (Las Vegas, NV) authored "Preparing for the Big One: When a Billion-Dollar Claim Is on the Line, Remember to Assemble, Mobilize, Preserve, and Strategize" for CLM Magazine's October 2021 edition. The 24 hours following a catastrophic event are crucial to an insured's response in managing billion-dollar claims. Stratton and Karen follow up on their previous CLM Magazine article on key steps to take during these pivotal moments, with a focus on step one. They stress the importance of quickly assembling a top-notch legal team with crisis management experience as well as mobilizing support such as reconstruction consultants and legal assistants who can comb through and memorialize evidence, including social media. Finally, the insured must bring counsel and experts together to develop a strategy based on what is known and unknown.

Read the article.

Originally Published by CLM Magazine

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.