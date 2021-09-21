United States:
Journal Of Texas Insurance Law Publishes Nicol On Understanding The Basic Structure Of An Insurance Policy
21 September 2021
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Marjorie Nicol (Of Counsel-Houston, TX), along with Linda Dedman
of Dedman Law, PLLC, authored "Anatomy of an Insurance
Policy," published in the Spring/Summer 2021 edition
of Journal of Texas Insurance Law. The article
outlines a step-by-step approach to dissecting insurance policies,
noting that "understanding the basic structure of an insurance
policy is essential to efficiently analyzing potential
coverage."
Read the Journal of Texas Insurance
Law Article
