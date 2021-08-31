ARTICLE

Park Shore Resort Condominium Association, Inc. v. General Security Insurance Company of Arizona, 2:19-cv-125-Ftm-38MRM (M.D. Fla. May 8, 2019)

This matter concerned an arbitration regarding a multi-story condominium resort in Naples. While the insured's public adjuster submitted a proof of loss for $3.4 million, the insurers' damage estimate was only $218,775, subject to applicable deductibles. The insured demanded arbitration and designated George Keys as it party arbitrator. After the insurers designated Louise Kelleher as the market's party arbitrator, the insured challenged the selection and brought an action in state court to disqualify her, which the insurers removed to federal court. The federal court concluded it could not entertain an attack upon the qualifications of an arbitrator until the arbitration was completed. It compelled arbitration and stayed the case until arbitration is completed.

