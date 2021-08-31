ARTICLE

New Lahori Kabab Inc. v. 122-24 Lexington Ave. Corp., N.Y. Index 653083/2017 (New York Co. Sup. Ct. January 24, 2019)

This case involved the insureds' claim for property damage to their restaurant under a commercial general liability policy issued by Wesco Insurance Company. The court granted Wesco's motion for summary judgment on the ground that the insureds were not entitled to coverage for property damage because their liability insurance policy required a legal obligation to pay a third party. The insured's subsequent motion to amend its pleading to add a new corporate plaintiff, which again named Wesco as a party, was denied.

