Inwood Security Inc. v. Wesco Ins. Co., Index No. 30443/2017E (Bronx Co. Sup. Ct. Apr. 15, 2019)

In this property insurance dispute, while the insured and insurer resided in New York County, and the loss allegedly occurred in New York County, the insured commenced litigation in Bronx County. The insurer's motion to change venue to New York County was granted upon a finding that the insured forfeited the right to venue selection by not commencing the action in the county in which one party resided or in the county where the claim arose.

