Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

Continuing our podcast series on career paths in RWI, Bryan and Gena are joined in this latest episode by Thomas Bonfiglio, Senior Vice President, Transactional Risk Practice, CAC Specialty, for an illuminating discussion on the pros and cons of working as a transactional risk insurance broker versus a transactional risk insurance underwriter. Tom draws on his long career as both an underwriter at Concord Specialty Risk and his prior broker position with Aon and now at CAC to provide valuable advice about the advantages and disadvantages of each field. Specific topics include:

How undergraduate training in risk management has informed Tom's career in transactional risk insurance

How Tom has succeeded as both an underwriter and broker without a law degree

The challenges facing underwriters in today's red-hot deal environment

How brokers can play a critical role in bridging the divide between the insurer and the insured

The personality traits that he has found are most important for each position

