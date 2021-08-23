Last year's Interactive Map for First Party COVID-19 cases throughout the US has been updated for 2021, with Partner Karen Karabinos continuing to provide essential information such as the ruling, case number, and file date as well as insight into each case's ruling.
Download: 2021 Interactive Map: COVID Insurance Coverage Rulings
Originally published May 27, 2021
