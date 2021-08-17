ARTICLE

Introduction – Three Theories

The availability of causes of action under Michigan law premised on an insurer's bad faith has generated significant confusion for several decades. This confusion is likely due, in part, to differences in the law between state jurisdictions. In order to fully understand the types of claims that are viable under Michigan law, it is necessary to demarcate the most common types of potential claims and track Michigan cases considering their application. This piece will focus on the three most common categories of "bad-faith claims" and summarize whether each type of claim is viable in Michigan.

Breach of contract. First, this article will explore, and dedicate the greatest length to, the viability of claims based on an insurer's "bad-faith breach of contract." Concisely stated, Michigan does not recognize a cause of action for bad-faith breach of contract. Rather, in order to recover tort damages, such as mental distress damages, related to an insurer's conduct in conjunction with the execution of its duties under an in-Insurance policy, the insurer must breach a tortious duty that is wholly separate and independent from the breach of contract.

Failure to pay a claim. The second, and often related, category of bad-claims consists of claims based on an insurer's bad-faith failure to pay an insurance claim submitted by its insured. In Michigan, an insured may not bring an independent cause of action based on his or her insurer's bad-faith failure to timely pay his or her claim. However, an insured may be entitled to recover penalty interest in the amount prescribed by MCL 500.2006 (in cases implicating the Michigan Uniform Trade Practices Act ("UTPA")) or MCL 500.3142 (in cases involving no-fault personal protection insurance benefits).

Michigan courts and federal courts applying Michigan law have repeatedly recognized that a plaintiff may not maintain an action in tort arising from the breach of a contractual duty. Failure to settle a liability claim. The third category of claims discussed in this article includes bad-faith claims in the context of liability insurance. In short, Michigan law recognizes an insured's cause of action against his liability insurer for bad-faith refusal to settle a claim against the insured. It also recognizes a cause of action brought by an excess liability insurer against the primary liability insurer based on the primary insurer's bad-faith handling of a suit or settlement that results in a judgment in excess of the primary insurance policy limit.

Michigan Rejects a Cause of Action for Bad-Faith Breach of an Insurance Contract

Confusion often surrounds whether a claimant may assert a cause of action for bad-faith breach of an insurance contract in Michigan. Much of this uncertainty arises from the fact that an insurer has a general obligation to act in good faith or use ordinary care in performing its duties under an insurance contract. This obligation arises out of – and is not independent of – the contract.1 In short, Michigan courts and federal courts applying Michigan law have repeatedly recognized that a plaintiff may not maintain an action in tort arising from the breach of a contractual duty.2 Correspondingly, the Michigan Supreme Court and the Michigan Court of Appeals have refused to recognize an actionable, independent tort based on an insurer's bad-faith breach of an insurance contract.3

The underlying rationale of this rule is that a plaintiff may not claim tort damages for the mere non-performance of contractual duties. Additionally, Michigan courts have reasoned that bad-faith claims are inappropriate in the context of Michigan no-fault insurance given the comprehensive scheme in place under the no-fault act that includes penalties for an insurer's failure to timely pay an insurance claim, which are discussed are discussed later in this article.4

Consistent with these principles, the Michigan Supreme Court expressly recognized in Kewin v Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company that when a party breaches an insurance contract, damages are limited "to the monetary value of the contract had the breaching party fully performed under it."5 Exemplary damages that do not arise naturally from the breach of the insurance policy are generally not recoverable.6 The reasoning supporting this rule is that insurance contracts are commercial in nature, in that they constitute "agreements to pay a sum of money upon the occurrence of a specified event."7 The court explained:

In the commercial contract situation, unlike the tort and marriage contract actions, the injury which arises upon a breach is a financial one, susceptible of accurate pecuniary estimation. The wrong suffered by the plaintiff is the same, whether the breaching party acts with a completely innocent motive or in bad faith.8(emphasis added)

However, Kewin and subsequent cases have recognized a caveat to this rule, which applies in cases where a party violates a duty separate from its contractual duties:

Cases recognizing a right to maintain an action in tort arising out of a breach of contract by the defendant[] generally involve a separate and distinct duty imposed by law for the benefit of the plaintiff that provides a right to maintain an action without regard to whether there was a contractual relationship between the plaintiff and the defendant.9

On several occasions, the Michigan Supreme Court has delineated the proper means of determining whether a plaintiff may raise a tort claim in a situation where a contractual agreement exists between the parties. For example, in Loweke v Ann Arbor Ceiling & Partition Co, LLC,10 the court explained:

[I]n determining whether an action in tort will lie, Fultz [v Union-Commerce Assoc, 470 Mich 460, 462; 683 NW2d 587 (2004),] recast the test to focus on whether any legal duty independent of the contract existed. Notably, in requiring courts to focus on whether a defendant owed a legal duty to the plaintiff, Fultz directed courts to utilize the " 'separate and distinct' definition of misfeasance." . . . [The focus is] on whether a legal duty independent of a contract existed, rather than whether defendant's conduct was separate and distinct from the tasks required by the contract or whether the hazard was contemplated by the contract.

Similarly, the Michigan Supreme Court explained the distinction as follows in Hart v Ludwig11:

We have simply the violation of a promise to perform the agreement. The only duty, other than that voluntarily assumed in the contract to which the defendant was subject, was his duty to perform his promise in a careful and skillful manner without risk of harm to others, the violation of which is not alleged. What we are left with is defendant's failure to complete his contracted-for performance. This is not a duty imposed by the law upon all, the violation of which gives rise to a tort action, but a duty arising out of the intentions of the parties themselves and owed only to those specific individuals to whom the promise runs. A tort action will not lie.12

Likewise, in Kewin, the court recognized this distinction as a basis for its refusal to recognize a tort consisting of the bad-faith breach of an insurance contract, holding that "absent allegation and proof of tortious conduct existing independent of the breach, exemplary damages may not be awarded in common-law actions brought for breach of a commercial contract."13

Numerous other Michigan cases have recognized that a plaintiff generally may not recover damages for emotional distress or anguish, or any other exemplary damages, for the breach of an insurance contract or for the negligent or bad-faith handling of an insurance claim.

In accordance with this case law, numerous other Michigan cases have recognized that a plaintiff generally may not recover damages for emotional distress or anguish, or any other exemplary damages, for the breach of an insurance contract or for the negligent or bad-faith handling of an insurance claim.14 Rather, in general, "the damages recoverable for breach of contract are those arising naturally from the breach or those in contemplation of the parties at the time the contract was made."15 As discussed infra, an additional "remedy" may be available by statute. For example, in the context of a no-fault insurance policy, "a plaintiff's remedy for a bad-faith refusal to perform the no-fault insurance contract is limited to recovery of actual attorney fees and the 12% interest provided for in MCL 500.3148; 500.3142," along with the amount owing under the contract.16 But, again, exemplary damages are not available for an insurer's bad-faith performance or violation of a contractual duty.

Before turning to the next category of bad-faith claims, there are two additional matters that merit discussion. First, Michigan courts have recognized an exception to the rule that exemplary damages are not recoverable for breach of contract in cases where a party breaches an agreement involving " 'rights we cherish, dignities we respect, [or] emotions recognized by all as both sacred and personal,' " as opposed to "a commercial contract in which pecuniary interests are most important."17 In such cases, mental distress or other exemplary damages may be recoverable because "injuries to the emotions are foreseeable and must be compensated despite the difficulty of monetary estimation."18 However, the Kewin Court explicitly held that this exception does not apply to the breach of insurance contracts, which are inherently commercial:

[Insurance] contracts are commercial in nature; they are agreements to pay a sum of money upon the occurrence of a specified event. The damage suffered upon the breach of the agreement is capable of adequate compensation by reference to the terms of the contract. We recognize that breach of the insurance contract, as with almost any agreement, results in some annoyance and vexation. But recovery for those consequences is generally not allowed, absent evidence that they were within the contemplation of the parties at the time the contract was made.19

Additionally, within this discussion, it is also important to briefly mention whether Michigan recognizes a claim for the breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing under a contract. The Court of Appeals recently summarized the applicable law in this regard and unequivocally stated that a separate cause of action is not available for a breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing apart from an ordinary breach of contract claim:

It is important to note that the penalty interest is available under MCL 500.2006 to claimants— meaning the insured or a person directly entitled to benefits under the contract—regardless of whether the insurer's failure to timely pay the benefits was in good or bad faith.

Moreover, an implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing generally exists in all contracts, except employment contracts, which is an implied promise that neither party will do anything "which will have the effect of destroying or injuring the right of the other party to receive the fruits of the contract." Hammond v United of Oakland, Inc, 193 Mich App 146, 151–152; 483 NW2d 652 (1992). This implied covenant applies to the performance and enforcement of contracts even where a contractual term leaves the manner of its performance to one party's discretion. Ferrell v Vic Tanny Int'l, Inc, 137 Mich App 238, 243; 357 NW2d 669 (1984). Where a party to a contract makes the manner of performance a matter of its own discretion, it must exercise that discretion honestly and in good faith. Id. at 243. Michigan does not recognize a separate cause of action for breach of an implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing apart from a claim for breach of the contract itself. Belle Isle Grill Group v. City of Detroit, 256 Mich App 463; 666 NW2d 271 (2003). However, because the focus of the obligation of good faith is on the manner in which the agreement or other duty is performed or enforced, a breach of contract may be found where bad faith or unfair dealing exists in the performance of a contractual term when the manner of performance was discretionary. See Ferrell, 137 Mich App at 243-244; Gorman v Am Honda Motor Co, Inc, 302 Mich App 113, 132-136; 839 NW2d 223 (2013).20 Thus, even though "the law does not hesitate to imply the proviso that such discretion be exercised honestly and in good faith" "where a party to a contract makes the manner of its performance a matter of its own discretion,"21 only an ordi nary breach of contract may be found based on a violation of the implied covenant.22 In addition, an implied duty "cannot override an express provision in a contract,"23 meaning that "there is no implied duty of good faith where the parties have unmistakably expressed their respective rights, because the implied duty cannot override express contract terms."24

Therefore, in sum, Michigan does not recognize an independent cause of action for bad-faith breach of an insurance contract. Likewise, Michigan does not a recognize separate cause of action for a breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, where applicable, apart from an ordinary breach of contract claim.

Statutory Penalty Interest Available for an Insurer's Bad-Faith Failure to Timely Pay a Claim

The second category of potential bad-faith claims consists of those alleging entitlement to penalty interest and/or attorney fees for an insurer's failure to timely pay an insurance claim. Under the Michigan Uniform Trade Practices Act ("UTPA"),25 an insured may seek penalty interest for an insurer's failure to timely pay an insurance claim where the payment is not reasonably in dispute. MCL 500.2006 recognizes an insurer's general duty to timely pay insurance benefits to insureds and third-party tort claimants entitled to receive such benefits, and establishes the circumstances under which such insureds and claimants may recover 12% interest on their claims in accordance with the statute. Specifically, MCL 500.2006(4) provides:

(4) If benefits are not paid on a timely basis, the benefits paid bear simple interest from a date 60 days after satisfactory proof of loss was received by the insurer at the rate of 12% per annum, if the claimant is the insured or a person directly entitled to benefits under the insured's insurance contract. If the claimant is a third party tort claimant, the benefits paid bear interest from a date 60 days after satisfactory proof of loss was received by the insurer at the rate of 12% per annum if the liability of the insurer for the claim is not reasonably in dispute, the insurer has refused payment in bad faith, and the bad faith was determined by a court of law. The interest must be paid in addition to and at the time of payment of the loss. If the loss exceeds the limits of insurance coverage available, interest is payable based on the limits of insurance coverage rather than the amount of the loss. If payment is offered by the insurer but is rejected by the claimant, and the claimant does not subsequently recover an amount in excess of the amount offered, interest is not due. Interest paid as provided in this section must be offset by any award of interest that is payable by the insurer as provided in the award.

It is important to note that the penalty interest is available under MCL 500.2006 to claimants—meaning the insured or a person directly entitled to benefits under the contract—regardless of whether the insurer's failure to timely pay the benefits was in good or bad faith.26 However, a different standard applies to a third-party tort claimant. In cases involving such a claimant, penalty interest accrues if, inter alia, "the liability of the insurer for the claim is not reasonably in dispute, the insurer has refused payment in bad faith, and the bad faith was determined by a court of law."27 The Michigan Court of Appeals has held, "[T]he 'reasonably in dispute' language of MCL 500.2006(4) applies only to third-party tort claimants; if the claimant is the insured or an individual or entity directly entitled to benefits under the insured's contract of insurance, and benefits are not paid on a timely basis, the claimant is entitled to 12 percent interest, irrespective of whether the claim is reasonably in dispute."28

This provision supplements other statutory provisions providing for the timely payment of insurance claims.29 However, it is important to note that this statute does not apply to (1) claims for no-fault personal protection insurance benefits, (2) claimants regulated by the workers' compensation act, (3) the processing and payment of Medicaid claims, and (4) the processing and payment of claims by health plans under some circumstances.30 Additionally, it is important to underscore that an award of penalty interest under MCL 500.2006 must "be offset by any other award of interest that is payable by an insurer pursuant to the award."31

The Michigan Court of Appeals has expressly recognized that MCL 500.2006 does not establish an independent tort cause of action to recover penalty interest,32 even though "a private party may directly recover the interest penalty in an action against the insurer."33 Additionally, Michigan Courts have repeatedly recognized that there is no private cause of action for a violation of the UTPA.34 However, a recent opinion issued by the Sixth Circuit has taken a different approach, holding that a claimant may assert an independent cause of action under MCL 500.2006.35 It is not clear whether Michigan's appellate courts would agree with the Sixth Circuit's analysis considering the courts' prior decisions.

In the context of no-fault personal protection insurance claims, a claimant may recover penalty interest under MCL 500.3142(3) if benefits are "not paid within 30 days after an insurer receives reasonable proof of the fact and of the amount of loss sustained." A claimant also may recover reasonable attorney fees under MCL 500.3148(1) if an insurer "unreasonably refused to pay the claim or unreasonably delayed in making proper payment." The penalty interest under MCL 500.3142(3) is available and must be awarded to an eligible claimant regardless of whether the insurer's refusal or delay was in good or bad faith.36

Likewise, with regard to the interest available under MCL 500.3142(3), an insurer's rationale for delaying or denying a claim is only relevant to the extent that it is related to whether the claimant provided "reasonable proof of the fact and of the amount of loss sustained."37 Although an insurer's good faith may be relevant in determining whether its delay or refusal was reasonable for purposes of determining whether attorney fees are warranted under MCL 500.3142(3),38 there is not, once again, any additional or separate remedy for an insurer's bad-faith conduct.39

Notably, as recognized by the Michigan Supreme Court, "[t]he adequacy of [these] existing legislative remedies has been a primary factor in refusing to recognize the bad faith tort."40 And, again, a claimant may not maintain an independent cause of action based on an insurer's "breach" of MCL 500.3142 or MCL 500.3148.41 Rather, MCL 500.314 and MCL 500.3148 are remedies that may be imposed based on an insurer's breach of a no-fault insurance policy or violation of a statutory entitlement to no-fault benefits.

Bad-Faith Claims in the Context of Liability Insurance

The third category of cases in which bad faith can be an issue involves the failure to pay a third-party liability claim asserted against the insured. Michigan law recognizes that, in the context of liability insurance, an insured may bring a claim against his or her insurer for bad faith in refusing to settle a claim against the insured within the policy limits.42

Although a direct duty of good faith does not exist between a primary liability insurer and an excess insurer, an excess liability insurer may bring a direct suit against the primary liability insurer, pursuant to equitable subrogation principles, based on the primary insurer's bad-faith handling of a suit or settlement that results in a judgment in excess of the primary insurance policy limit.43

The Michigan Supreme Court clarified the scope of bad faith in this context in Commercial Union Ins Co v Liberty Mut Ins Co.44 The court first "define[d] 'bad faith' for instructional use in trial court as arbitrary, reckless, indifferent, or intentional disregard of the interests of the person owed a duty."45 It then provided a more detailed explanation of the applicable standard and identified several nonexclusive factors for a jury to consider in determining whether an insurer acted in bad faith:

Good-faith denials, offers of compromise, or other honest errors of judgment are not sufficient to establish bad faith. Further, claims of bad faith cannot be based upon negligence or bad judgment, so long as the actions were made honestly and without concealment. However, because bad faith is a state of mind, there can be bad faith without actual dishonesty or fraud. If the insurer is motivated by selfish purpose or by a desire to protect its own interests at the expense of its insured's interest, bad faith exists, even though the insurer's actions were not actually dishonest or fraudulent. Among the factors which the factfinder may take into account, together with all other evidence in deciding whether or not the defendant acted in bad faith are: failure to keep the insured fully informed of all developments in the claim or suit that could reasonably affect the interests of the insured, failure to inform the insured of all settlement offers that do not fall within the policy limits, failure to solicit a settlement offer or initiate settlement negotiations when warranted under the circumstances, failure to accept a reasonable compromise offer of settlement when the facts of the case or claim indicate obvious liability and serious injury, rejection of a reasonable offer of settlement within the policy limits, undue delay in accepting a reasonable offer to settle a potentially dangerous case within the policy limits where the verdict potential is high, an attempt by the insurer to coerce or obtain an involuntary contribution from the insured in order to settle within the policy limits, failure to make a proper investigation of the claim prior to refusing an offer of settlement within the policy limits, disregarding the advice or recommendations of an adjuster or attorney, serious and recurrent negligence by the insurer, refusal to settle a case within the policy limits following an excessive verdict when the chances of reversal on appeal are slight or doubtful, and failure to take an appeal following a verdict in excess of the policy limits where there are reasonable grounds for such an appeal, especially where trial counsel so recommended.

In applying any factors, it is inappropriate in reviewing the conduct of the insurer to utilize "20–20 hindsight vision." The conduct under scrutiny must be considered in light of the circumstances existing at the time. A microscopic examination, years after the fact, made with the luxury of actually knowing the outcome of the original proceeding is not appropriate. It must be remembered that if bad faith exists in a given situation, it arose upon the occurrence of the acts in question; bad faith does not arise at some later date as a result of an unsuccessful day in court.46

Subsequent cases have applied this standard as well.47 However, it bears repeating that this type of bad-faith claim does not provide a basis for an insured to bring a bad-faith claim in the context of a no-fault insurance policy; rather, Michigan courts have repeatedly considered it in cases involving liability insurance coverage.

Lastly, Michigan law does not recognize a claim for bad faith breach of an insurer's duty to defend under an insurance policy. As the Michigan Supreme Court explained in Stockdale v Jamison:48

The duty to defend . . . arises solely from the language of the insurance contract. A breach of that duty can be determined objectively, without reference to the good or bad faith of the insurer. If the insurer had an obligation to defend and failed to fulfill that obligation, then, like any other party who fails to perform its contractual obligations, it becomes liable for all foreseeable damages flowing from the breach.

Conclusion

As demonstrated by the foregoing summary, bad-faith claims are only available in isolated contexts under Michigan insurance law. Parties are often divided on the issue of whether Michigan has taken the best approach compared to that adopted by other jurisdictions. Regardless, the law is now well established, and this writer hopes that this piece has clarified the existing principles.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.