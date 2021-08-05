ARTICLE

Stratton Horres (Partner-Dallas, TX) and Karen Bashor (Partner-Las Vegas, NV) co-authored "Defending Billion-Dollar Claims: Nine Best Practices for 10-Figure Losses" for the August 2021 issue of CLM Magazine. They discuss how insurers and defense litigators should prepare for catastrophic events such as shootings, wildfires, building collapses and other mass casualty events in a practical manner. Stratton and Karen advise building a defined crisis team by engaging experienced counsel and working with local, state and national authorities to investigate the incident, as well as establishing a defined defense strategy plan and executing it consistently. Stratton and Karen also emphasize that messaging is key, even when the settlement is finalized: "In the aftermath, be ready for anything and be prepared for everything."

