ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insurance from United States

BIPA Ruling Marks Critical Win For Silent Cyber Coverage Miller Friel The Supreme Court of Illinois recently handed down a monumental decision in West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. v. Krishna Schaumburg Tan Inc. confirming that commercial general liability...

Several Courts Deal With First-Party Insurance Work Product Issues McGuireWoods LLP In first-party insurance scenarios, an insured seeks coverage directly from its insurance company for its losses (in contrast to third-party insurance, in which an insured seeks its insurance company's help defending and paying for claims against the insured).

Arbitration of Insurance Coverage Disputes: A Policyholder's Definitive Survival Guide Anderson Kill Arbitration provisions are becoming increasingly common in insurance policies, particularly where specialty coverage is concerned. Many legal practitioners favor arbitration over litigation, depending on the nature of the case.

Insurer Entitled To Arbitrate Disputed UIM Claim Before Insured Could Pursue Bad Faith Action Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton Brett McIsaac v. Foremost Insurance Company Grand Rapids, Michigan, A160389 (Sonoma County Super. Ct. No. SCV-265433) (Filed 4/30/21; certified for publication 5/19/21)

NCOIL Model Act Could Facilitate "Good Bank/Bad Bank" Insurance Structures Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP Insurers whose mix of assets and liabilities might make it attractive to split into a "good bank" and "bad bank" should monitor a recent model law passed by an influential body of state legislators.