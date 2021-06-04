Insurance Litigation Partner Tracey K. Wishert was interviewed by the NJ Law Journal regarding the impact of the pandemic on her practice and her thoughts on what is in store for the practice of law post-pandemic. Tracey noted how well she was able to continue her practice remotely, with no disruption, but looks forward to in-person collaboration. She also discussed litigation trends and work/life balance opportunities.

