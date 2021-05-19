Riker Danzig is pleased to announce the launch of "Title Nerds," its new title insurance podcast. Co-managing partner Michael R. O'Donnell and partner Bethany A. Abele, leaders in the Firm's Title Insurance Practice, will moderate the podcast episodes, exploring the intricacies of issues they have addressed throughout their many years representing title insurance companies and their insured lenders and property owners. Mike, Bethany and their team have represented clients for decades in litigations, coverage investigations, and in providing general advice to resolve title disputes.

In addition to the Firm's Title Insurance attorneys, each podcast will draw on insights from other members of the Firm on issues that impact those in the title insurance arena, such as Real Estate, Governmental Affairs, Banking, and Bankruptcy, discussing trends, pending legislation and new laws that affect title insurers. Speakers from outside the Firm will also be invited to participate. Riker Danzig's Title Insurance Group also produces a "Banking, Title Insurance and Real Estate Litigation Blog," available here.

Mike noted that the popularity of the blog was one of the reasons for launching the podcast. "We have developed quite a loyal following and strong readership of our blog on title insurance and banking topics. We decided we could provide more nuanced conversation around some of the topics if we discuss together in an audio format."

Bethany added that she looks forward to engaging with her colleagues on these trending issues of interest to her clients. "There is so much case law in the real estate and title insurance space. It's always fascinating to discuss the specifics of cases and identify the trends of the courts. We think it will be interesting for our client base and others in this industry to hear the possible effects of what is happening around the country in this area."

In Episode 1, releasing on May 14, 2021, Title Nerds hosts Mike and Bethany are joined by fellow Riker Danzig attorneys Mary Kay Roberts and Michael Crowley. In this inaugural episode, Mike O'Donnell talks to Mike Crowley about the Fifth Circuit's Hall v. Old Republic case (990 F.3d 933, 5th Cir. Mar. 10, 2021) concerning coverage for mechanic's liens, and then turns to changes in ALTA's Owner and Lender Policies. Bethany and Mary Kay discuss New Jersey's new "Daniel's Law" (A1649 P.L.2020 c.125)/S3453 P.L. 2021, c.24) protecting the disclosure of certain personal information of judges, prosecutors and some others, as well as the impact of the Planned Real Estate Development Full Disclosure Act /Homeowner's Association Fees Corrective Bill (S908 P.L. 2020, c.100), and a bill encouraging the Timely Recording of Residential Deeds (A3396/S1319). Click here to listen to our premiere podcast.

