An FDIC-proposed rule to strengthen the agency's enforcement authority against "any person or organization . . . making misrepresentations about FDIC deposit insurance or misusing the FDIC's name or logo" was published in the Federal Register. Comments on the proposal must be submitted by July 9, 2021.

