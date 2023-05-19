The end of the COVID-19 public health emergency also means the end of coverage of self-administered, over-the-counter COVID tests. In this MedTech Dive opinion article, McDermott+Consulting's Amy Kelbick and Eric Zimmerman argue that insurers, including Medicare, should continue to cover COVID tests at no cost and without requiring a prescription even after the public health emergency ends.

Read more here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.