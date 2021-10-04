ARTICLE

Senior counsel Charles Landgraf was featured on a recent episode of Marsh's Risk in Context podcast discussing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and the insurance marketplace. Since the pandemic demonstrated the limitations of insurance coverage for businesses in responding to a major public health crisis, Landgraf comments on the utility of a public-private partnership that can allow pandemic risk to be managed and enable businesses to plan for the future.

» Listen to the full episode.

