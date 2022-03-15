ARTICLE

The panel will discuss the implications of recent US Bankruptcy Court decisions on offshore asset recovery.

These include recent decisions in Fairfield Sentry, where the US Bankruptcy Court struck BVI avoidance claims based on the safe harbor provisions, and MBI, where the English Court of Appeal determined that statements made by a former director in a section 236 examination are covered by immunity.

