ARTICLE
20 June 2024

Podcast Episode 110: Tim Mohan, Senior Counsel

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

United States Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Tim Mohan. Tim is a senior counsel in Foley's Denver office focused on restructuring and bankruptcy litigation. In this discussion, Tim reflects on growing up in Decatur, Illinois, attending Tulane University and Wake Forest University School of Law. He discusses working in accounting for over four years, before attending law school. He also reflects on his transition to law school, choosing restructuring/bankruptcy, and moving firms as a lateral associate. Tim also shares about his well-being journey, including the importance of prioritizing mental health as an attorney. Finally, he provides advice on the importance of being honest, kind, and fluid as a junior attorney.

Tim's Profile:

  • Title: Senior Counsel
  • Foley Office: Denver
  • Practice Area: Bankruptcy
  • Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
  • College: Tulane University
  • Law School: Wake Forest University School of Law

Click here for full list of The Path & The Practice episodes.

