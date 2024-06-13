ARTICLE
13 June 2024

Discussion Between Author And Editor Of "Driving The Recovery Bus" - Ep. 271 (Podcast)

ABI's newest podcast focuses on a recent book, Driving the Recovery Bus: Augmenting Creditor Recoveries Through Claims Brought
ABI's newest podcast focuses on a recent book, Driving the Recovery Bus: Augmenting Creditor Recoveries Through Claims Brought by a Litigation Trustee. Author Gordon Z. Novod of Grant & Eisenhofer, and the book's editor, Rosa Evergreen of Arnold & Porter, provide insights on the issues at play in Driving the Recovery Bus, the audiences the book was intended for and the process of how it was written.

To pick up your copy of Driving the Recovery Bus, please click here.

American Bankruptcy Institute · Discussion Between Author and Editor of "Driving the Recovery Bus" - Ep. 271

