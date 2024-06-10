self

In this episode of the TMA Chicago Midwest Podcast, host Paul Musser speaks with Angela Allen, a partner at Jenner & Block. They discuss Angela's career in insolvency and restructuring and the role of women in the industry. She highlights the challenges faced by women in the field and the need for support for parents of young children. Paul and Angela then discuss the increased distress in the life sciences and pharmaceutical industry and the legal issues that arise in bankruptcy cases and distressed sales in this sector. Angela also talks about her involvement in the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) and the benefits of networking and professional organizations.

