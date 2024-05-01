Aleanna Siacon recently co-authored an article, "On Using Collateral Estoppel to Deny Discharge," published in the Michigan Business Law Journal. The article discusses what a creditor can do to get the most out of state or federal court proceedings when there is a high likelihood that a bankruptcy might ensue. As stated in the article, "When a creditor feels obligated to attempt to block a bankruptcy discharge of a debt, the use of collateral estoppel can make that task considerably easier and cheaper. But it will take, as most good things do in the law, advanced preparation and knowledge of the potential pitfalls and how to avoid them." To read more, click here.

