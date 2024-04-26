Corporate restructurings are on the rise in 2024, as a slow burn of delayed insolvency from the COVID-19 pandemic works its way into bankruptcy court. According to Epiq Global, commercial bankruptcy filings were up 22% in Q1 compared to the first quarter of 2023.

But another factor is also driving more work toward bankruptcy practices and commercial litigators: creditor violence.

"Cooperation agreements that are executed among lenders when a borrower faces financial distress typically now say that no one can talk to the borrower except through the group, so there's no opportunity to do different deals," said Carter. "The current versions of loan and workout documents being drafted attempt to account for these issues."

