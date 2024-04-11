In the April episode of the TMA Chicago Midwest Podcast, host Paul Musser welcomed U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Timothy A. Barnes as his guest.

Judge Barnes, who oversees matters in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago, has a unique perspective drawn from an extensive background in private practice at major law firms and academic pursuits.

Judge Barnes' diverse experience spans various segments of the insolvency industry, including working on behalf of debtors and lenders and handling complex litigation and international insolvency matters before joining the bench. His comprehensive understanding of the industry's machinations makes him a compelling figure in the bankruptcy court.

During our conversation, Judge Barnes delved into the personalities and experiences that initially drew him to the law, his bankruptcy practice, and, ultimately, the bench. Judge Barnes shared his journey, shedding light on the influences that shaped his legal career and his approach to his current role.

The conversation also touched on current trends that he is seeing in his courtroom, his passion for Chapter 15 cases and international insolvency law, and why the Seventh Circuit's K-Mart decision should not stop commercial debtors from filing their Chapter 11 cases in Chicago. Another key topic of discussion was the noticeable increase in litigation, especially post-pandemic.

Listen to the episode here:

