Host Paul Musser welcomes as his guest Judge Timothy A. Barnes, who presides over matters in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago. Judge Barnes brings a unique perspective to the bench, having worked in private practice at major law firms in different segments of the insolvency industry, including on behalf of debtors, then lenders, and in complex litigation and international cases. As part of their conversation, Paul and Judge Barnes discussed the personalities that drew Judge Barnes to the law, the bankruptcy practice and the bench. And they talked about current trends that he is seeing in his courtroom, his passion for Chapter 15 cases and international insolvency law, and why the Seventh Circuit's K-Mart decision should not stop commercial debtors from filing their Chapter 11 cases in Chicago.

