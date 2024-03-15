With execution skills honed from decades of restructuring experience, A&M helps CEOs, boards, and senior executives who are facing tough situations drive sustained and substantial improvement initiatives at a scale and pace that conventional approaches cannot match.

How is A&M Different?

We are the consulting firm known for partnering with CEOs to seamlessly link operations, optimize performance, and create value.

We help companies turn areas of stagnation into growth and achieve sustainable results.



We ask tough questions, listen well, dig in and roll up our sleeves. A global top ranked consulting firm by Vault recognized for challenging work, we are fact-driven and action-oriented.

We help clients achieve sustainable transformation with financial impact through six core capabilities:



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.