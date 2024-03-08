In a feature published by the Creditor Rights Coalition, Partner Philip Anker discusses what he perceives as the two key questions in the FTX bankruptcy case in advance of the March 20 hearing: what the law is, and what it should be?

Excerpt: "Especially in a case like FTX where no creditor or other party in interest with an economic stake in the outcome of the case requests the appointment of an examiner, and where the judge presiding over the case sees no need for an examiner, I am hard pressed to see why one should be required."

Read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.