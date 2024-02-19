United States:
Will Another Bank Fail? Identifying Legal And Business Risks From Banking Turmoil
19 February 2024
Davis+Gilbert LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Does First Republic represent the beginning of the end of a
banking crisis or is it merely the end of the beginning stage of
banking turmoil set in motion by the run on Silicon Valley Bank
(SVB)?
To successfully navigate the uncertainty, below are five areas
of concern and the tools to address them.
- What are the risks if extraordinary efforts are not used or a
savior does not appear, if another bank fails?
- How will the risk of bank failures change banking
relationships?
- How can parties recover losses from a bank failure?
- How can bank vulnerability be identified?
- What are best protective practices for businesses?
Read the full report covering these topics here:
Will Another Bank Fail? Identifying Legal and Business Risks from
Banking Turmoil
Originally published May 23, 2023.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from United States
Holding Out For A Bankruptcy 'Cram Down'? Think Again.
Lowenstein Sandler
While the exact magnitude of financial distress costs varies depending on the company's specific circumstances, there is no question that Chapter 11 devalues a company, absent extraordinary circumstances.
BAP: A Settlement Agreement Is Not An Executory Contract
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
New York Partner Minyao Wang recently co-authored an article for the American Bankruptcy Institute Journal regarding a decision by the Ninth Circuit Bankruptcy Appellate Panel that addressed ...
Lenders Seek To Avoid Creditor Violence
Goulston & Storrs
As U.S. businesses face ongoing economic headwinds, commercial lenders are acting more aggressively to reduce their exposure to rogue actions by co-lenders.