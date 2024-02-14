self

A significant number of biopharmaceutical companies have recently filed for bankruptcy, often seeking to sell assets through the bankruptcy process, including via section 363 sales. Such bankruptcies can present significant opportunities for biopharma companies. Join Ben Mintz, Rosa Evergreen, and Eric Rothman, partners at Arnold & Porter, as they discuss the key features, timeline, process, and pros and cons of asset acquisitions in bankruptcy cases.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.