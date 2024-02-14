United States:
Distressed Asset Acquisition Opportunities For Biopharma Companies (Video)
14 February 2024
Arnold & Porter
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A significant number of biopharmaceutical companies have
recently filed for bankruptcy, often seeking to sell assets through
the bankruptcy process, including via section 363 sales. Such
bankruptcies can present significant opportunities for biopharma
companies. Join Ben Mintz, Rosa Evergreen, and Eric Rothman, partners at Arnold & Porter, as they
discuss the key features, timeline, process, and pros and cons of
asset acquisitions in bankruptcy cases.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from United States
Holding Out For A Bankruptcy 'Cram Down'? Think Again.
Lowenstein Sandler
While the exact magnitude of financial distress costs varies depending on the company's specific circumstances, there is no question that Chapter 11 devalues a company, absent extraordinary circumstances.
BAP: A Settlement Agreement Is Not An Executory Contract
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
New York Partner Minyao Wang recently co-authored an article for the American Bankruptcy Institute Journal regarding a decision by the Ninth Circuit Bankruptcy Appellate Panel that addressed ...