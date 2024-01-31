ARTICLE

This episode is a replay of Episode 19 which originally aired on December 28, 2022, but includes updated restructuring news as of January 2024.

Sheppard Mullin's Restructure THIS! podcast explores the latest trends and controversies in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, commercial insolvency and distressed investing. In this week's episode, we're joined by Kobus van der Zel, the owner of Ravinia Capital Performance Improvement, a financial advisory and investment firm in Chicago. In his conversation with host Justin Bernbrock, Kobus explains what his engineering background, military service in South Africa and the Myers-Briggs personality test has to do with financial turnarounds.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

Looking back over your 20-year-plus turnaround career, what are some of the significant trends you've observed? What could those trends foreshadow for the future?

At what point might events in the natural world, particularly the impacts of climate change, start driving "winters" in the economic cycle?

How do trends in the context of credit cycles and special asset groups typically materialize for small family enterprises all the way up to sponsor-backed companies?

Could advisory, service-based firms in the restructuring industry better use social media and multimedia platforms to drive business development?

What are some of the challenges and strategies that come into play when exiting a business?

