As we approach the New Year, it's time to reflect on the articles that have most resonated with readers throughout 2023.

Ward and Smith attorneys have provided valuable insights into various legal considerations. Here are the top 10 articles that have captured the attention of our audience:

AI: Legal Déjà Vu or Revolution? by Angela Doughty, CIPP/US

Topping the list, this article delves into the implications of artificial intelligence in the legal landscape, addressing whether AI represents a legal déjà vu or a revolution.

Digital Decision Making: Community Association Board of Directors Can Conduct Business Electronically by Madeline Lipe

This article explores the implications of digital decision-making for community association boards of directors, addressing the opportunities and challenges of conducting business electronically.

Playing the Long Game: Preserving Issues for Appeal by Chris Edwards

Offering insights into preserving issues for appeal, this article provides valuable guidance for attorneys navigating the appellate process.

WOTUS Whiplash 4.0: The Revised Definition of "Waters of the United States" by Amy Wang

Addressing the revised definition of "Waters of the United States," this article sheds light on the implications of regulatory changes for stakeholders.

Whistle Blown: Time Out on North Carolina Student-Athlete NIL Deals by Angela Doughty, CIPP/US

Exploring the impact of NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals for student-athletes in North Carolina, this article addresses the legal considerations and implications for stakeholders.

Federal Dollars are Nice to Get, but Owners, Designers, and Builders Need to Watch Out for Those Strings by Alex Ferri and Jamie Norment

This article provides crucial insights into the potential pitfalls of federal funding for owners, designers, and builders, highlighting the need to navigate associated legal considerations.

Disasters Take Many Forms – Preparing your Community Association for the Unexpected by Madeline Lipe

Addressing disaster preparedness for community associations, this article offers valuable guidance on preparing for unexpected events and mitigating associated risks.

How to Get Your Own "Free" Private Investigator in Bankruptcy by Lance Martin

Shedding light on the opportunity to obtain a "free" private investigator in bankruptcy cases, this article provides essential information for stakeholders navigating bankruptcy proceedings.

What to Do if Injured by a Driver Who Is Under the Influence by Taylor Rodney

Offering guidance for individuals injured by drivers under the influence, this article addresses important legal considerations and steps to take following such incidents.

Trespassers? How to Protect Your Farm Against Unwelcome Strangers by Jane Francis Nowell

Exploring strategies to protect farms against trespassers, this article provides valuable insights into mitigating risks associated with unwelcome intruders.

