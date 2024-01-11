self

As lenders continue to sell sub- and non-performing loans in today's market, buyers should consider important legal, financial, and commercial analyses to avoid "buyer's remorse." Whether a single loan or a portfolio, reviewing loan documentation, examining security measures, verifying the status of original notes, assessing lender transfer restrictions, navigating relevant regulations, and ensuring compliance with usury laws, among other best practices, can help distinguish which prospective purchases have the highest potential for profitability.

In this episode, Bill Hanlon, partner in Seyfarth's Bankruptcy & Restructuring practice group, joins Dan Evans and Jay Wardlaw to share insights on a risk-averse course of action for approaching loan acquisitions.

