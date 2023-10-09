Sheppard Mullin's Restructure THIS! podcast explores the latest trends and controversies in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, commercial insolvency and distressed investing. In this episode, Scott Stuart, CEO of Turnaround Management Association (commonly referred to as "TMA"), joins us to discuss the role of professional organizations in the restructuring space, including what distinguishes TMA from similar organizations, the importance of its diverse membership, and how restructuring has evolved over the last 30+ years.
What We Discussed In this Episode:
- What brought you to where you are today? What's your background in the restructuring industry?
- What is TMA? Why is it important?
- How does its unique structure distinguish TMA from similar organizations in the restructuring space?
- Why does it matter that TMA is agnostic and doesn't cater to a specific type of restructuring professional?
- What are some of the unique groups within TMA that members can join?
- Since becoming CEO, how has TMA promoted and enhanced the visibility of members with diverse backgrounds?
- How have awards programs paid off for TMA and its membership?
- Can you explain why such an impressive roster of partners have joined TMA's growing list of sponsors?
- What has been the net effect of the TMA's Hall of Fame?
- What's on the agenda for this year's annual conference in San Francisco?
- As a restructuring professional for over 30 years, what's your perspective on how the space has evolved?
About Scott Stuart
Scott Stuart is CEO of TMA, a global nonprofit organization and professional community focused on turnaround management, corporate restructuring, and bankruptcy. Established in 1988, the organization boasts approximately 10,000 members, including turnaround practitioners, attorneys, accountants, advisors, liquidators, bankers, academics, government employees, and members of the judiciary, in 55 chapters spread across 20 countries and 4 continents.
Scott has held volunteer leadership roles at TMA for nearly 20 years. Prior to becoming TMA's CEO in 2018, he gained 30 years of experience in a variety of diverse roles in the corporate restructuring space. As an attorney, Scott has held positions at private law firms, in-house corporate legal departments, and the Department of Justice's United States Trustee Program. Scott has also served as a corporate executive, including Executive Director at Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc. In addition, Scott co-founded Esquify, Inc., a legal tech startup in the document review space.
About Justin Bernbrock
Justin Bernbrock is a partner in the Finance and Bankruptcy Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Chicago office, where he focuses on all aspects of corporate restructuring, bankruptcy and financial distress. He represents clients across a wide range of matters, including debtor and creditor representations. He has substantial experience in out-of-court and in-court restructurings, primarily in the Southern District of New York, Eastern District of Virginia, District of Delaware and Southern District of Texas.
Prior to private practice, Justin served with distinction as an Aviation Warfare Systems Operator in Patrol Squadron FIVE and as a Weapons Tactics Instructor in Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing ELEVEN. During his nearly 10 years of active duty in the United States Navy, he was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal twice, including once for meritorious service during combat operations in Iraq. Justin also received the Global War on Terrorism Medal for his service in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
