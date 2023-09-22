ARTICLE

Debtwire published its August 2023 Restructuring Advisory Mandates Report, tracking new representations in corporate reorganizations, and Pryor Cashman is included among the most frequently appointed firms.

The report has the firm tied for No. 4 for lead counsel mandates in August, and YTD in 2023 tied for No. 4 in the Bond/Loan category and No. 9 for overall lead counsel representations.

