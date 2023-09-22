United States:
Pryor Cashman A Leading Firm In August 2023 Restructuring Advisory Mandates Report
22 September 2023
Pryor Cashman LLP
Debtwire published its August 2023 Restructuring Advisory
Mandates Report, tracking new representations in corporate
reorganizations, and Pryor Cashman is included among the most
frequently appointed firms.
The report has the firm tied for No. 4 for lead counsel mandates
in August, and YTD in 2023 tied for No. 4 in the Bond/Loan category
and No. 9 for overall lead counsel representations.
