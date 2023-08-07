2023 has been a remarkable year with the past several months displaying an upward trend for the Business Restructuring + Insolvency Group at Morrison Foerster. We would like to provide our friends and clients with an overview of our current matters, each of which demonstrate our track record of being a go-to firm for complex restructurings across industries and jurisdictions.

As you will see, our roles have varied from representing companies and official and ad hoc committees to liquidators and trustees. In addition, we have been active in a number of industries, including technology, energy, retail, aerospace, and real estate.

As always, we want to thank our clients and friends for a strong year.

Read our full review.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved