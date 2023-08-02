Pryor Cashman Partner Seth Lieberman, chair of the firm's Bankruptcy, Reorganization + Creditors' Rights Group and co-chair of the Corporate Trust Practice, appeared on the Legal Lens podcast to discuss key topics in restructuring law.

On "Seth Lieberman talks Pryor Cashman, indenture trustees, and big cases," Seth sat down with host Andy Serbe for a wide-ranging conversation that focused on contemporary trends in corporate restructuring, Seth's work in indenture trustee representation, and more.

Listen to the podcast using the links below.

